Israeli Aerial Attack On Gaza Refugee Camp Kills 8 Children, 2 Women

The 10 victims were all part of the same family that was sheltering in their home.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Israeli air force fired several missiles at a family home in a Gaza refugee camp, killing 10 family members who had gathered for Eid celebrations. The air raid by Israel early on Saturday morning, May 15, killed eight children and two women from the same family.

The family had gathered on the second day of Eid to celebrate the end of Ramadan amid the ongoing assault on Gaza. As the family slept, missiles were fired at their family home, killing everyone inside except for an infant boy.

Al Jazeera, whose Gaza offices were destroyed by an Israeli attack today, spoke to the survivors who reported that the casualties include 14-year old Suheib, 11-year old Abdelrahman, 6-year old Wisam, two women, and four other children. 15 others were wounded by the airstrike.

As Israel’s air force attacked the Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday morning, “a wall of fire filled the street, and shrapnel and glass flew everywhere,” local resident Almeqdad Jameel told Al Jazeera. A local doctor described the refugee camp bombing as a “massacre that cannot be described.”

Shati refugee camp in Gaza is the third largest refugee camp in Gaza according to the local UN refugee agency (UNRWA). The refugee camp, often dubbed the “beach camp” for its location, is one of the most densely populated refugee camps in Gaza, housing 85,628 within a 500 square meter area.

The Gaza camp that suffered heavy bombardment by the Israeli airforce is home to 14 school buildings, a food distribution center, a health clinic, and UN offices. The area has already faced power cuts and extremely high unemployment rates due to the Israeli economic blockade on Gaza.

First-aid workers searched the rubble for survivors as families buried their dead. Another violent night has brought the Palestinian death toll past the 139 deaths reported by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Friday.

The father of four of the victims of last night’s attack emphasized the crimes committed against his family to the Times of Israel. “They were safe in their homes, they did not carry weapons, they did not fire rockets,” he explained, adding, “they were killed wearing their clothes for Eid al-Fitr.”