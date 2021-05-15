US Denounces Gaza Attacks On Journalists, Silent On Civilian Deaths

The US continues to provide a blank cheque for Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Rabat – The US on May 15 has told Israel to not target journalists while remaining noticeably mute on all other attacks on Gaza’s population.

US government spokesperson Jen Psaki tweeted about Israeli airstrikes that targeted a building housing several media organizations in Gaza. “We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility.”

We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 15, 2021

Renowned journalist Matt Taibbi interpreted the US message for what it truly meant, replying to the tweet with “Dear Israel: Please bomb around the journalists. Signed, the U.S. government.”

Dear Israel: Please bomb around the journalists. Signed, the U.S. government https://t.co/GqOb6miXGP — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) May 15, 2021

The tweet at once showed the power of the US to halt any Israeli activities, and provided evidence for the active US support for Israel’s offensive against Gaza. Just as the US can stop Israel from attacking journalists, it can stop the entire conflict in minutes.

Silent support

The US administration of Joe Biden is continuing to support Israel’s onslaught on Gaza. As arguably the only country that could at any time end the conflict, Biden’s team is continuing to allow Israel to commit its illegal, violent attacks on the densely populated area of Gaza City.

In February, the US still castigated China for not being part of the “rules based world,” while currently it is actively supporting Israel’s breaking of international law and repeated violations against UN resolutions.

Chinese columnist Chen Weihua commented on today’s attack on the offices of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, tweeting “If China or Russia had done anything remotely like this, Psaki, Blinken, Biden, Sullivan, Rubio, Cotton, Hawley… would all go berserk. Now they are all pretending brain dead.”

If China or Russia had done anything remotely like this, Psaki, Blinken, Biden, Sullivan, Rubio, Cotton, Hawley… would all go berserk. Now they are all pretending brain dead. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) May 15, 2021

US culpability

Some on Twitter have decried inaction by powerless actors such as the UN, who can do nothing to end the conflict because of the US.

The silence from Washington is all Israel needs to continue its disproportionate retaliation, safe in the knowledge that the US will protect Tel Aviv diplomatically against the will of the global community.

What other government demolishes high rise buildings of international media agencies? Israel knows it can commit these war crimes in broad daylight because it’s shrouded with impunity by the US https://t.co/nAW0ubEu8t — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) May 15, 2021

With activists around the world unsure how to resolve the ongoing conflict, criticism of the US’ lack of response has been anything but strong.

If the conflict truly needs to be halted immediately, as a variety of UN top officials and world leaders have stated, the global community would be better served to target Washington, where one phone call from Biden would produce an instant cease-fire.

Without any real push-back from the US, the people of Gaza will continue to suffer and die without any consequences for Israel.