Morocco’s DGSN to Commemorate 65 Years of Service Amid Pandemic

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) will celebrate 65 years of service on Sunday. Since its inception under King Mohammed V, the DGSN has been the main police body of Morocco.

The DGSN has faced many challenges since its initial commencement. In the past year, the challenges have included managing the COVID-19 pandemic, working to add more female officers to the force, and serving as Morocco’s border control entity.

Since March 20, 2020, the DGSN has been primarily responsible for managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Acting as a liaison between the government and the people, the police force has worked to enforce state health measures such as nightly curfews and the wearing of masks in public spaces.

Morocco’s police force has worked to maintain public order during the pandemic as some attempted to spread false news and protest against the government mandates.

In 2019, the DGSN underlined the special importance of female police officers for International Women’s Day by organizing celebrations and giving awards. Female police officers aided in 851,343 criminal cases in 2020, with an increased crime rate of 33% from 2019.

As for Morocco’s borders, the DGSN serves as the initial contact for travelers entering and exiting Morocco. In addition to customs, the police force works daily to curb irregular migration attempts along Morocco’s coasts.

In the most recent case of mass irregular migration, the DGSN worked with Spanish police to repatriate 26 Moroccan nationals that attempted to swim into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

The entire police force received a minimum pay raise of MAD 750 ($85) in 2019. Higher ranking officers within the force received at least MAD 1000 ($113) with a maximum raise of MAD 3000 ($339).

The Surete Nationale (National Police Force), Gendarmerie Royale (Military Police Force), and Forces Auxiliaires (Paramilitary Police Force) make up the different departments of the DGSN.