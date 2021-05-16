Second Batch of Morocco’s Humanitarian Aid for Palestine Arrives in Jordan

Two more airplanes will carry out the aid to Cairo.

Rabat – A plane from the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians from Morocco landed today at Amman airport.

Morocco’s ambassador to Jordan, Khalid Naciri, attended the reception of the humanitarian aid, which is part of 40 tonnes of food products, blankets, and medicines.

The representative of the Palestinian embassy in Jordan also attended the reception.

Another FAR plane carrying the first batch of the aid landed earlier on the same day, while two other planes are expected to travel from Kenitra to Cairo.

On Friday, King Mohammed VI instructed the government to dispatch emergency humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the aid is part of Morocco’s commitment to continue to support the Palestinian cause.

Israeli attacks have killed at least 170 people in Gaza, including children.

Attacks against Palestinians are ongoing with Israeli forces determined to continue forcibly evicting people from their houses in occupied East Jerusalem.

Since the eruption of violence many public figures and activists around the world have taken to social media to stand in solidarity with Palestinians. On Twitter, hashtags like#PalestineUnderAttack and #SavePalestine have prompted many to condemn the silence of the international community amid an increasing death toll.

Moroccans are also engaged in the campaign. Dozens of Moroccans flocked to Rabat amid COVID-19 crisis to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Poeple chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags to condemn Israeli occupation and air strikes.

UN Human Rights High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, has called for de-escalation in the region

“Over the past 10 days, the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel has deteriorated at an alarming ate,” the UN official said.

She also condemned the situation in Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem.

According to Bachelet, the situation is “triggered by threats of forced evictions of the Palestinian families; the heavy presence of Israeli Security Forces and violence around the al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan; the severe escalation of attacks from and on Gaza.”