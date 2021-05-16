Moroccan Armed Forces Strike Two Polisario SUVs

Moroccan military forces have in recent weeks killed several senior Polisario military members after they attempted to attack several Moroccan military surveillance positions near the sand security wall.

Rabat – The artillery corps of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces (FAR) operating in Western Sahara destroyed two four-wheel-drive vehicles of the Polisario Front after they attempted to approach the Moroccan security Wall, according to Morocco News.

The vehicles caught fire and killed Polisario members onboard, Morocco News specified today in a Twitter post.

The Moroccan Western Sahara Wall is 2,700 kilometers long, consisting of sand and stone about three meters in height with bunkers, fences, and landmines throughout. It separates the Moroccan southern areas in the west from what Polisario calls “liberated areas” in the east.

On April 9, the FAR killed Addah Al-Bendir, a senior Polisario military commander, alongside other military leaders in a drone strike operation. Al-Bendir was attempting a raid on Moroccan positions along the sand wall.

The news was reported after some Polisario operatives spoke to the Agency France Press (AFP) and Le Monde to confirm the death of their military leader. Rabat still did not confirm the news.

On April 12, a second senior military member, Najem Ould Ed’Dia, died after sustaining injuries during the April 9 drone strike.

The airstrike is considered the first Moroccan military operation against the Polisario Front since the 1991 ceasefire agreement.

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front has been fabricating news of an ongoing war against Morocco. Moroccan officials said that such allegations are unfounded and that the situation has not changed in Western Sahara.

In November 2020, Morocco conducted a brief military operation to lift a Polisario blockade at the Guerguarat crossing point near the Morocco-Mauritania border.