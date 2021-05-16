Morocco’s DGSN Opens New Lab of Scientific, Technical Police in Casablanca

The opening is part of the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the creation of the DGSN.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) is celebrating the opening of a new laboratory of the scientific and technical police in Casablanca.

Head of DGSN and General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), Abdellatif Hammouchi, inaugurated the new lab.

The scientific lab covers an area of 8,600 square meters and is aimed at modernizing all its establistimes to keep pace with changes and developments against organized crimes.

The facility includes five technical platforms as well as a division devoted to DNA and hereditary fingerprinting, the director of the lab, Hakima Yahia, said.

It aims to support technical and scientific developments in the field of detection of traces of crime, allowing a meticulous processing in a short time of samples of elements from crime scenes. The new facility can process as many as 300 samples in less than three hours.

The laboratory also includes new generation equipment dedicated to genetic expertise allowing the processing of 20,000 units of DNA in a single category to determine the geographical affiliation of individuals prosecuted in criminal cases and the characteristics of each, including hair, and eye colors.

The new mechanism will also seek to determine the identity of victims, Yahia said.

The security official emphasized that Morocco is the third country in the Arab world to adopt this state-of-the-art mechanism in the detection of traces of crime. The two other countries with the system are the UAE and Qatar.

The security official said that the lab also includes equipment designed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a diagnostic unit for COVID-19 cases.





It also has equipment to fight crimes involving all kinds of forgery.

The lab adopted new technical mechanisms to determine the nature of the ink used in forged documents, as well as others to enlarge the size of the processed elements by more than 300,000 their real dimensions.

The opening of the lab is part of DGSN’s commemoration of the creation of the directorate of national security, one of the prominent institutions in the field of security in Morocco.

