Morocco’s DGSN Inaugurates New Equestrian Complex in Kenitra

Rabat – Morocco has unveiled a new equestrian complex in Kenitra as part of its Equestrian Police Division under its General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).



The new equestrian club in Kenitra, which spreads across 7,000 square meters, holds a main equestrian arena that meets international standards, according to Abdelkrim Lahrarti, the Controller General and Head of the Equestrian Police Division.

Besides the main equestrian area, the Kenitra complex also holds a secondary space exceeding 5,000 square meters, as well as an additional 2,500 square meter covered area.



The complex houses a variety of infrastructure for the equestrian force, providing access to modernized saddlery workshops, specialized farriery with new specifications, as well as a modern veterinary clinic.



The complex’s modern equipment and new technologies are comparable to tools available at the international level, noted Lahrati.

The newly constructed equestrian club reflects DGSN’s plan to further involve horse-back policing as part of Morocco’s policing efforts. While the new club will allow its riders to strengthen their professional skills, it will also help the authorities to carry out daily responsibilities such as mounted patrols, police intervention in inaccessible areas and beaches, as well as the participation in public services and general maintenance of order.



Morocco has a rich history of equestrian arts and culture. The annual Hassan II Trophy of Traditional Equestrian Arts (Tbourida) is set to take place in Dar Es-Salam, Rabat, between November 15 and 21.

The last event that took place was in 2019, where the qualified “Sorbas” troops participated in the Moroccan championship after regional and interregional competitions across more than 20 cities in Morocco. The event brought together 18 senior troops, 17 years and older, and 6 junior troops, aged between 12 and 16 years old.