Morocco: CGEM Postpones Webinar on Investment Opportunities in Israel

Rabat – Amidst rising tensions between Arab countries and the Israeli state over the continued occupation of Palestinian lands, the General Confederation of Enterprises in Morocco (CGEM) has postponed its “Trade and Investment Opportunities in Israel” webinar.



Originally scheduled for May 18, 2021, the webinar was aimed at Moroccan companies that were seeking to expand their activities into Israel, following renewed diplomatic ties between Morocco and Israel in December 2020.



Without any further explanation or context, CGEM posted on their Facebook page that “the webinar ‘Business and Investment Opportunities in Israel’ has been postponed.” The post did not specify any new date for the event.



According to an earlier Facebook post from CGEM, the event was organized in partnership with the Manufacturers Association of Israel, the Federation of the Israeli Chambers of Commerce, and the Israel Export Institute. It was to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18.



“This meeting will be an opportunity to present the key sectors of the Israeli economy, the business climate, investment opportunities, as well as the business potential between Morocco and Israel,” read the original statement.



Created in 1947, the GCEM is a privately-run association that aims to bring together a variety of entrepreneurs from across Morocco, to better represent them in governmental discussions and policy decisions. It has more than 90,000 members from across the country.

Since 2020, Chakib Alj has been at the helm of CGEM, following his election as the new president of the confederation, receiving 96.18% of all votes. Before his election, Alj had been a member of the CGEM for six years. He also serves as the president of the interprofessional federation of cereal activities and is active in several domains and agro-industries, including animal feed.