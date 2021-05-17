In Pictures: DGSN’s New Equestrian Complex in Kenitra, Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) unveiled its new equestrian complex in Kenitra on May 16.

The new equestrian complex in Kenitra. (Photo credit: MWN)

Member of DGSN’s equestrian unit showing off his skills. (Photo credit: MWN)

Photojournalists from Morocco World News attended the opening to document the event and share pictures of the immense new equestrian facility.



During the opening ceremony, the DGSN’s Equestrian Police Division displays of the horseriding arts stunned the public as members of the unit seized the opportunity to show off.



Members of DGSN’s equestrian unit clearing log fences. (Photo credit: MWN)

Equestrian displays by the DGSN. (Photo credit: MWN)

The riders jumped log fences and one member even rode standing atop of two horses, one leg on each saddle.



Read also: Morocco’s DGSN Opens New Lab of Scientific, Technical Police in Casablanca



Abdellatif Hammouchi, the general director of DGSN-DGST, inspected the state-of-the-art saddlery workshops and specialized farriery, built to meet the international standards of other equestrian complexes around the world.

Abdellatif Hammouchi inspecting the saddle workshop. (Photo credit: MWN)

Kenitra’s specialized farriery on display. (Photo credit: MWN)

The equestrian club spreads across 7,000 square meters, boasting a main equestrian arena up to par with international standards, as noted by Abdelkrim Lahrarti, the controller general and head of the Equestrian Police Division.

Abdellatif Hammouchi in uniform. (Photo credit: MWN)

DGSN equestrian unit. (Photo credit: MWN)

The complex holds various infrastructure for the equestrian force, including modernized saddlery workshops, specialized farriery with new specifications, as well as a modern veterinary clinic.

Lahrarti explained that the complex’s equipment and new technologies are comparable to tools available at the international level.

Abdellatif Hammouchi saluting members of DGSN. (Photo credit: MWN)