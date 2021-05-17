In Pictures: DGSN’s New Equestrian Complex in Kenitra, Morocco

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) unveiled its new equestrian complex in Kenitra on May 16.
Photojournalists from Morocco World News attended the opening to document the event and share pictures of the immense new equestrian facility.
During the opening ceremony, the DGSN’s Equestrian Police Division displays of the horseriding arts stunned the public as members of the unit seized the opportunity to show off.
The riders jumped log fences and one member even rode standing atop of two horses, one leg on each saddle.
Read also: Morocco’s DGSN Opens New Lab of Scientific, Technical Police in Casablanca
Abdellatif Hammouchi, the general director of DGSN-DGST, inspected the state-of-the-art saddlery workshops and specialized farriery, built to meet the international standards of other equestrian complexes around the world.
The equestrian club spreads across 7,000 square meters, boasting a main equestrian arena up to par with international standards, as noted by Abdelkrim Lahrarti, the controller general and head of the Equestrian Police Division.
The complex holds various infrastructure for the equestrian force, including modernized saddlery workshops, specialized farriery with new specifications, as well as a modern veterinary clinic.
Lahrarti explained that the complex’s equipment and new technologies are comparable to tools available at the international level.