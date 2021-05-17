GenocideInGaza, Morocco Renews Commitment to Back Palestine Cause

The foreign ministers in OIC commended Morocco’s commitment and efforts to preserve the status of Jerusalem and defend the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

Rabat – The foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) commended on Sunday the role of the Al-Quds Committee to promote peace and protection in the holy sites of Jerusalem.

The OIC held an extraordinary virtual meeting on Sunday to discuss the aggressions Israeli forces continue to commit against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The OIC issued a resolution at the end of the meeting, welcoming the role played by the chair of the Al-Quds Committee in the protection of the holy city and in thwarting the measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities. King Mohammed VI chairs the Al-Quds Committee.

Nezha El Ouafi, the minister delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, in charge of Moroccans residing abroad, led the delegation that represented Morocco during the meeting.

The delegation also includes Mohamed Akhrif, director of Mashreq, the Gulf and Arab and Islamic Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Abdellah Babah, deputy permanent representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the OIC.

In the resolution, the OIC expresses concern over the continued Israeli policy to occupy Palestinian land.

The OIC condemned continuous threats from Israel to forcibly evict hundreds of Palestinian families from their homes in occupied Jerusalem.

The foreign ministers also pointed out Israel’s full responsibility for the deterioration of the situation due to its systemic crimes against the Palestinian people.

The OIC called on the international community to honor its “common obligations and take action to compel Israel to uphold its duty as an occupying authority, including ensuring the protection of the Palestinians.”

On Sunday, El Ouafi renewed Morocco’s commitment to continue to defend Palestinians legitimate rights, as well as the status of Al Quds.

She said Morocco’s approach combines political and diplomatic efforts.

The official also recalled Morocco’s decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza.

The aid includes 40 tonnes of necessary food products, medicines, and blankets.

El Ouafi reiterated that the escalation needs urgent international efforts to defuse tension that “ultimately only serves the forces of extremism that advocate hate and hostile ideas.”

The aid that King Mohammed VI ordered for Palestine is not the first of its kind.

Morocco’s continuous aid

Morocco has been taking similar actions for decades.

One of the aids that made international headlines was Morocco’s decision to provide Palestine with $3 million intended for the Bay Mall Al Quds agency in 2000.

Six years later, King Mohammed VI instructed the government to send an emergency humanitarian aid to Palestinian people in May 2006, when another violent escalation from Israel claimed the lives of many Palestinians.

In the same month, King Mohammed VI also ordered the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity to contribute to the humanitarian action by sending food products worth $3 million.

In January 2009, a military plane took off from Morocco to the El Arich airport in Egypt, transporting a group of wounded Palestinians, victims of the Israeli military aggression against Gaza, back to Morocco for treatment.

During the same year, Morocco sent emergency humanitarian aid, consisting of medicines and basic foodstuffs.

One of the latest aids was in May, 2018, when the King introduced the deployment of a Royal Armed Forces medico-surgical field hospital in Gaza to provide the necessary care to the injured during an attack on Gaza.

On May 29, 2018, the King also ordered a humanitarian aid delivery for Palestinian people.