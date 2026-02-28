Rabat — Agriculture Minister Ahmed El Bouari conducted an on-site assessment in the Loukkos region on Friday to evaluate the impact of recent floods on farmland and irrigation infrastructure. The visit, which focused on the communes of Oulad Ouchih and Souaken, was part of the government’s efforts to implement Royal directives for emergency support and recovery for communities affected by severe weather.

El Bouari met directly with farmers and livestock breeders impacted by the floods, reviewing the progress of emergency measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the high waters on agricultural activity.

At the Qualipôle du Loukkos, the minister held a working session with members of the Regional Chamber of Agriculture and local agricultural professionals from the Tanger-Tétouan-Al Hoceima region. Discussions focused on the post-flood recovery plan and operational measures to restore normal production dynamics in the affected areas of the Loukkos basin.

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El Bouari emphasized that the government has launched a targeted support program for farmers and livestock breeders affected by the floods, in line with Royal directives. The program focuses on three main areas.



The first is reviving spring crops, with a recovery plan covering fodder crops, oilseeds, legumes, vegetables, and rice, along with measures to provide farmers with the necessary seeds and fertilizers.



The second is supporting livestock breeders and preserving herds, including the distribution of free barley to sheep and goat farmers and compound feed for cattle to reduce the floods’ impact.



The third is rehabilitating and securing irrigation and hydro-agricultural infrastructure, with ongoing efforts to restore and protect facilities damaged by the extreme weather.

This mission follows a previous ministerial meeting in the Gharb region, Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, which evaluated flood impacts and measures for resuming agricultural activity in affected areas.

El Bouari stressed that these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to support rural populations and ensure a rapid return to normal agricultural production in the wake of natural disasters.