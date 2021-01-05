ICESCO Launches First Leadership Incubator Unit for Youth in Rabat

The initiative aims to cultivate young people and equip them with basic skills to secure their professional future.

Rabat – The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has launched its first leadership incubator unit at its headquarters in Rabat. The initiative aims to equip young people in the countries of the Islamic world with the future leadership skills needed in the fields of education, science, and culture.

The first incubator will focus on leadership skills for the future business world and will be followed by technology-oriented incubators. “Through this platform, ICESCO will provide specialized training services in the institutional development of entrepreneurs and innovators,” explained a December 31 statement from the organization.

Director-General of ICESCO, Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, says that the initiative aims to prepare young leaders to meet the needs of future technological development, and to adapt to the inevitable changes in the global economy.

Dr.AlMalik stressed the importance of investing in human resources to meet the growing challenges of economic, social and environmental globalization. These rapid changes impose the need to upgrade skills every six years instead of thirty years, he explained.

The organization’s initiative is of particular importance in a post-COVID19 world. The crisis accompanying the pandemic has changed the requirements of many jobs and professions, as well as the means available for economic activities.

ICESCO’s director-general predicts COVID-19-induced changes that accelerate the adoption of modern and emerging technology in workplaces and will radically change work patterns. ICESCO sees this as an opportunity to develop skills to enhance sustainability and integration with future requirements.

In December 2020, ICESCO signed a partnership with Huawei Morocco in order to provide 200 tablets that will be distributed in Moroccan schools to facilitate the effectiveness of remote learning.

For Dr. AlMalik, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of technology in confronting present and future challenges. ICESCO is committed to combining investments in technology and in human resources as a path to the future.