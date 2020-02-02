One of the vehicles where police found the drugs is registered in Europe.

Rabat – Moroccan police seized 4,603 kilograms of cannabis near Nador, eastern Morocco, on Saturday.

Police carried out the foiling operation at El Kabdani, a region 70 kilometers from Nador, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

Security services arrested a 37-year-old suspect for his alleged links to a criminal network active in drug trafficking.

DGSN also seized three vehicles, including one registered in Europe, with 4,603 kg of cannabis resin on board.

The statement added that the two other vehicles were carrying mechanical parts of inflatable boat engines and 121 containers of 3,630 liters of fuel.

Police suspected that the inflatable boat engines are used in boats to traffic drugs abroad.

During the operation, security services detected a car with five people on board who were filming the scene of the arrest with a camera.

Police arrested the five people for investigation to determine their possible links with the criminal network.

DGSN opened an investigation to identify all the people linked to this criminal network.

Last year, police seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 127 tons compared to the previous year, the 2019 annual report from DGSN said.

Police also seized harder drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.