AU, Morocco Reiterate Support for UN-Led Political Process on Western Sahara

The Moroccan FM shared the AU statement, reiterating that the UN is the only body with a legitimate mandate to broker a mutually acceptable solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

Rabat – AU Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat reiterated support for the UN-led political process and its exclusive mandate to work towards finding a mutually agreed upon political solution to the Western Sahara conflict on Sunday in Addis Ababa.

During the 33rd Ordinary session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union, Mahamat said that the pan-African organization will continue to provide effective support to the actions taken under the auspices of the UN to find a solution to the conflict.

The support is in accordance with the AU Resolution 693, adopted at the Nouakchott Summit in July 2018.

In that document, the pan-African organization recognized the centrality of the UN Security Council in diplomatic efforts in Western Sahara, reaffirming its support for the ongoing UN-led process to find a mutually acceptable solution to end the regional conflict.

At the AU summit this Sunday, Morocco’s government also pointed to the prevalence of the UN Security council in the UN-led political process to end the conflict.

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said during his participation in the AU event on Sunday that Morocco’s position has been clear from the start.

He said that the Western Sahara conflict should be solved within the framework of the UN species.

Since its return to the AU in 2017, Morocco has managed to thwart all actions from pro-Polisario African states encouraged by Algeria and Polisario to seek AU intervention in the conflict.

The UN, meanwhile, has issued several statements calling on AU countries to support its efforts as the only legitimate and viable route to a lasting and sustainable political solution to the Sahara conflict.