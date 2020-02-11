“I don’t know where my rooster is now. Please bring him back,” the owner said.

Rabat – Algerian police allegedly arrested a rooster after receiving complaints from an Italian diplomat, Dzair Daily reported.

A video of a man complaining about the arrest of his rooster has gone viral on social media.

The owner of the rooster said police seized the bird after they received complaints from an Italian diplomat who accused the animal of disturbing her.

“Five police came to my house and informed me that they had been ordered to seize my rooster,” he said.

He said he does not know where he is.

“Please give me back my rooster,” he said.

The news on the arrest of the rooster sparked mockery from Algerian and Maghrebi internet users. Some of the internet users launched a hashtag to condemn the “arbitrary arrest” of the rooster.