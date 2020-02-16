FRMF Sanctions AS FAR Following Botola Championship Violence

Rabat – The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) gave AS FAR a four-match ban and a fine of MAD 100,000 ($10,000) as punishment for the violence that followed the team’s Botola championship match against Raja Casablanca on Wednesday, February 12.

The Central Discipline and Fair Play Commission of FRMF made the decision on Friday, February 14 in accordance with article 105 of the disciplinary code.

Under the same article, the commission also decided to impose a fine of MAD 40,000 ($4,000) on the Raja Casablanca team for using fireworks during the match.

In a press release, the commission refers to two AS FAR supporters entering the pitch and causing a two-minute suspension of the match as one of the reasons for the decision. FRMF also cited the use of fireworks causing heavy smoke which led to the match being stopped again.

According to FRMF, the violence that ensued after the match between the teams’ supporters caused injuries among security personnel and photojournalists.