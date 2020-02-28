Youssef El Arabi Eliminates Arsenal from the UEFA Europa League

The Moroccan goal machine is likely to be selected for the national team’s squad in the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers in March

Rabat – Moroccan football player Youssef El Arabi stunned Arsenal fans on Thursday, February 27, when his extra-time goal sent his team, Olympiacos, through to the round of 16 in the Europa League.

The 33-year-old Moroccan striker scored the deciding goal in the 119th minute of a dramatic 2-1 Olympiacos victory.

Last year’s runner-up Arsenal thought that they had secured a ticket to the next round after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a beautiful bicycle kick with seven minutes left of the match, but El Arabi had the final word, scoring the winning goal with a minute left of extra-time.

El Arabi’s goal means that Olympiacos will now face fellow Moroccan Romain Saiss and his team, UK-based Wolverhampton, in the next round of Europa League.

The Moroccan striker, nicknamed El Pistolero, has been on red-hot form for the Greek side this season.

The Europa League goal against Arsenal adds to an impressive tally of four goals in European competitions. The other three goals have been scored against giants Bayern Munich, Tottenham, and Red Star Belgrade.

After a three-year absence from the national team, El Pistolero’s goal scoring form could secure him a spot in the Moroccan squad for the match against the Central African Republic on March 27

El Arabi has scored 15 goals in 41 appearances for the Atlas Lions.

So far this season, El Pistolero has scored 17 goals in 24 league appearances. His impressive goal tally makes him the top scorer of the Greek league and has contributed to his team placing first in the Greek standings.