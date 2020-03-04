US and Morocco Sign $240 Million Military Contract

Morocco signed a military contract with the US army to purchase 25 armored vehicles for $240 million.

Rabat – The US State Department has approved Morocco’s request to purchase 25 armored vehicles from the American Defense Security Cooperation Agency, for $240 million.

Morocco and the US concluded the deal following a request from the Moroccan government.

The 25 armored vehicles (Hercules M88A2) are recovery units for tanks. Their primary role is to replace the damaged parts of tanks, fuel vehicles, and supply them with the power to restart the engine.

The deal also includes 25 (M2.50) caliber machine guns.

The recovery vehicles are currently in service with the US Army and were deployed in the Iraq war.

“Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing these vehicles into its armed forces,” reported DefenceTalk, a website specialized in military information.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and services will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” added the website.

In March of this year, the US State Department approved the sale of 25 F-16 fighter jets to Morocco for $3.8 billion.

The US also delivered 50 military vehicles and trucks to Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) in September 2019.

“50 tactical transportation trucks are currently on their way to Morocco from the US. Another 50-truck shipment will take place in the coming weeks,” FAR announced.

The US is Morocco’s primary arms supplier.

The north African kingdom received 62% of arms between 2014 and 2018 from the US, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Morocco is widely known as the strongest US ally in North Africa and one of its most reliable partners in the fight against terrorism.

Having met with senior officials in Morocco in August 2019, the commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Stephen T. Townsend said: “The US military and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces can improve our ability to work together and provide a safe, more prosperous future for the region.”

In a study on terrorism and security in North Africa, the Egmont Institute for International Relations asserted that Morocco “is by far the most advanced in dealing with returnees” compared to Egypt and Tunisia.