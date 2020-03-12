Moroccan Universities Deans Examine Ways to Implement Distance Education

Bracing for the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Moroccan universities are examining ways to potentially administer distance education if the situation in the country worsens.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Higher Education, Said Amzazi, sent a letter on Tuesday, March 10, to the deans of Moroccan universities, asking them to present the available options and techniques for distance education, reported Moroccan news outlet Medias24.

The distance-learning approach is an anticipatory preventive measure in case the outbreak of the pandemic becomes uncontrollable.

Moroccan health authorities have so far confirmed six coronavirus cases in the country, one of whom died in Casablanca.

To carry out a common strategy and study the possibility of implementing distance education, a meeting between university presidents is scheduled for tomorrow.

The Department of Higher Education has previously ordered COVID-19 prevention actions to be carried out by the universities and detailed the procedures to follow in the event of a suspected student or faculty case.