The measures are in line with a series of preventive actions, aiming to curtail an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Workers in Morocco are disinfecting public transport and public spaces as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The tram operator in Casablanca, RATP Dev, announced that it has taken hygiene measures and awareness-raising actions amid new cases of the virus in the country.

Local development firm Casa Transports and RATP Dev are implementing the measures in line with standard actions in Morocco to “raise awareness” inside and outside tram cars to avoid the spread of the virus, the statement from RAT Dev said.

The measures include disinfection throughout the day of equipment and supplies at tram stations, including entry and exit gates and ticket machines.

Tram cars will also undergo a total disinfection every night, using sterilization materials that hospitals use.

Workers will also clean trams every time they reach the end of Sidi Moumen, Lissasfa Sidi El Bernoussi, and Diab lines in Casablanca.

The Ministry of Interior asked grand taxis to limit the number of passengers from the regular number of six to three. Trams and buses should not allow more passengers than vehicles’ capacities. The ministry asked citizens to use public transport only for emergencies.

Workers will also raise awareness at stations to remind everyone to adhere to hygiene advice.

In addition to tram vehicles, cleaners are also working to disinfect public spaces across the country.

Workers are also applying measures in courts, other public transportation, and prefectures.

Several regional meetings took place across Morocco to manage the response to COVID-19, including in Marrakech and Rabat.

The focus of the meetings were to improve hygienic conditions in markets and to raise awareness among customers and vendors of standard precautions against the virus.

The city of Rabat has already launched disinfection operations in markets, transportation, and public administrations.

Morocco confirmed its 29th case of the coronavirus today.