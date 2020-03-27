Spain to Give Morocco Aid Package During COVID-19 Crisis

The Spanish FM emphasized the importance of international cooperation as the global COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

Essaouira – Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to “re-focus” international cooperation within Spain and the European Union to support MENA countries with an aid package during the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports Europa Press.

FM Arancha Gonzalez Laya said Spain and the European commission are aware of the importance of supporting neighboring countries as the world battles COVID-19.

"We are working on an aid package with the European Commission to ensure that our southern neighbors can have Community funds, intended to support them in the fight against the pandemic," she announced. Laya did not indicate how much aid the commission will give.

The FM emphasized the importance of international cooperation, saying: “We will not be safe from the coronavirus until all countries are safe.”

Spanish Secretary of State for International Cooperation Angeles Moreno explained the aid package is intended to help Maghreb states in supporting the most vulnerable communities from the economic shock of the pandemic.

Healthcare infrastructure, sanitation, and socio-economic systems will take a significant hit from the global crisis, Moreno added. Spain aims to support its “closest neighbors” in managing the damaging impacts.

The pandemic, Moreno underlined, reflects how “interrelated” our world now is and if those who can do not support the most vulnerable populations it will negatively impact their own systems.

“It is in everyone’s interest to have solid cooperation with the most vulnerable countries,” he argued.

Gonzalez clarified that the package is an EU matter, saying she would stay in close contact with her counterparts in the European Commision to ensure the aid is provided swiftly.

She added that the package will benefit Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, Egypt, Libya, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Gonzalez told Europa Press that, despite the growing pandemic, Morocco is still deploying all efforts to curb irregular migration from its coasts and land borders into Spain.

“There has been a tangible slowdown in the flow of migrants arriving in Spain,” she said. The issue of undocumented migration is now more important than ever, as countries across the globe attempt to limit unnecessary movement to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have devastating impacts on Spain, one of the worst hit countries in the EU. The European country has recorded nearly 57,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 4,000 fatalities.