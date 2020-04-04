COVID-19: Global Media Feature Prophet Muhammad’s Hygiene Teachings

The 14-centuries-old sayings of Prophet Muhammad, which advocated for unprecedented sanitary measures, have attracted the attention of international media amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

Rabat – While the world is still struggling to control the COVID-19 pandemic, international media are turning to some of Prophet Muhammad’s fundamental teachings for hygiene and health.

Frequent handwashing, self-isolation, and avoiding physical contact, which are now recommended as preventive measures against the coronavirus, are some of the core principles of Islam.

“Prophet Muhammad’s Incredible Tips for Surviving a Pandemic” is the title of an article published by Spanish newspaper ABC on Friday, April 3.

The publication presents recurring recommendations from health experts to prevent the COVID-19 spread and compares them to early Islamic teachings by Prophet Muhammad.

“It is incredible to think that, 1,300 years ago, an illiterate … without any scientific training already knew, step by step, what to do during a pandemic. [His] name was Muhammad, he founded Islam and reflected … his recommendations to avoid the pandemic,” reads the article.

In another article published by American magazine Newsweek on March 17, American scholar Craig Considine presents and explains the commandments of Prophet Muhammad to avoid contagion.

“While he is by no means a ‘traditional’ expert on matters of deadly diseases, Muhammad nonetheless had sound advice to prevent and combat a development like COVID-19,” reads the article’s introduction.

“If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place,” Considine quoted Prophet Muhammad as saying, arguing that the Hadith (prophet’s saying) represents one of the earliest forms of quarantine.

Cleanliness and hygiene are also fundamental in Islamic rituals, recalled the scholar, explaining how Muslims have to perform ablution several times a day before praying.

Considine quoted another Hadith: “Cleanliness is part of faith.”

In the final lines of his text, Considine criticizes those who believe their faith and prayers are enough to protect them from diseases.

Prophet Muhammad always encouraged people to seek medical treatment and medication, argued the professor, citing the Hadith: “Make use of medical treatment, for God has not made a disease without appointing a remedy for it, with the exception of one disease–old age.”

Prophet Muhammad “hoped people would use their common sense,” concluded Considine.