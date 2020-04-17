Local Heavy Rainfall to Hit Eastern Morocco

The weather office is also expecting hailstorms in the region.

Rabat – The National Metrology Directorate (DMN) forecasted strong thunderstorms for Friday in several provinces across Morocco’s eastern regions.

Heavy thunderstorms will affect the provinces of Berkane, Figuig, Jerada, Oujda-Angad, and Taourirt from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 17.

The thunderstorm shows may be locally accompanied by hailstorms and gusts under thunderstorms, the DMN said.

The DMN also forecasts local heavy thunderstorms starting in the afternoon on April 18 in the Atlas and the southeastern slopes.

The rainy weather will help Morocco’s agricultural sector as this season marked lack of rainfall.

On March 11, Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch acknowledged that the country’s agricultural sector is suffering a difficult year, but it is still too early to describe this season as a “drought year.”

He added that there is “still hope,” saying that “some rainfall might radically change things.”

Morocco witnessed some moderate rainfall earlier this week in several provinces throughout the country.

The Rabat-Sale Provincial Agriculture Department (DPA) said that the recent rainfall had positive effects for several crops.

The DPA explained that the recent rainfall recorded in its area of ​​action had “beneficial effects for everything that is still green, like the late cereal plantings, because they allow grain filling as well as the improvement of the specific weight and the quality of crops.”

The statement added that the rainfall was beneficial for legumes, especially chickpeas.