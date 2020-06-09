Morocco Reports 106 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Recoveries

Today, the government will announce its decision to lift or extend the state of emergency and lockdown.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8,408 as of 10 a.m. on June 9.

The ministry also announced that 15 new patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Morocco’s total recoveries to 7,423. The recovery rate continues to stand at more than 89%.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll remains at 208 and the fatality rate is 2.6%.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts. The regions contain 33.97% and 17.71% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 14.28%, followed by the Fez-Meknes (12.24%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.25%), Draa-Tafilalet (6.97%), and Oriental regions (2.33%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.47% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Souss-Massa (1.07%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.55%), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%).

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco, laboratories have conducted 327,235 tests on suspected carriers that came back negative. Twenty-four laboratories across the country are carrying out more than 17,000 tests daily to identify more infections.

Morocco has been on lockdown since March 20 to contain the spread of COVID-19. With 777 active cases remaining, Moroccans are awaiting the government’s decision today on whether they will extend the state of emergency.