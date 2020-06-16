The leaders had a phone conversation with King Mohammed VI to wish him a speedy recovery after his heart surgery.

Rabat – The royal cabinet issued a press release to announce that King Mohammed VI had telephone conversations with leaders of Gulf countries and Jordan.

The King had telephone exchanges with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and his son, Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

The monarch also held phone calls with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Bahraini King Hamad Ben Khalifa.

The leaders conveyed their wishes for a speedy recovery and good health after his recent heart surgery.

The King underwent the surgery on June 14 at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat after he presented a recurrence of a heart rhythm disorder, atrial flutter, on a healthy heart.

The royal cabinet said the King’s medical team recommended additional radiofrequency ablation.

The statement reassured citizens that the medical intervention was a complete success.

The surgery was the second of its kind for the King after he underwent a similar operation in February, 2018 in Paris.

Morocco maintains historic relations with Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

These countries support Morocco’s key interests, including its territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The countries have been also lauding Morocco’s reforms and principled positions to defend Arab world causes, including the Palestinian cause.

In June 2019, King Abdullah II expressed esteem to King Mohammed VI for his position in support for the Palestinian cause and Jordan.

“All thanks and esteem to my brother and cousin, HM King Mohammed VI, for his position concerning Jordan and Al Quds, and I am proud of his positions,” he said.