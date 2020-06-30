Experts Share Disturbing Evidence of China’s Uighur Genocide

A recent report showing a suspicious fall in natural birth rates in China’s predominantly Muslim prefectures alerts the international community to genocide against Uighurs.

Rabat – For years, China has been under fire for alleged abuse toward the country’s Muslim minority groups. The United States’ Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that a recent report published by the Jamestown Foundation provides “shocking” and “disturbing” evidence that China’s violations toward Uighurs align with the United Nations’ criteria for determining genocide.

“We call on the Chinese Communist Party to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanizing abuses,” said Pompeo.

Pompeo referenced Dr. Adrian Zenz’s report titled “Sterilizations, IUDs, and Mandatory Birth Control: The CCP’s Campaign to Suppress Uyghur Birthrates in Xinjiang,” highlighting a dramatic fall in natural birth rates within the region.

While China has made it difficult for the international community to prove its discrimination and human rights violations toward Xinjiang residents, recently reported data has triggered an alarm that may provide grounds for further investigations and trials.

Zenz reported that within China’s two largest Uighur Muslim prefectures, population growth rates fell by a striking 84% between 2015 and 2018, and dipped even lower in 2019.

The German anthropologist and Xinjiang researcher noted that in 2019, documents revealed China’s plans for a campaign of mass female sterilization. Zenz wrote that forced birth control practices in Xinjiang have been rampant. He explained that in 2018, 80% of all new IUD placements in China occurred in this community. Only 1.8% of China’s population resides in Xinjiang.

While evidence continues to emerge around Uighurs forced into labor camps, mistreatment of Uighur communities, religious persecution, brainwashing, and abuse, China maintains its denial. The country has made numerous claims that news related to the Uighur population is “false” or “groundless.”

According to the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, China is accused of “imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group,” and China’s coercive and forceful family planning techniques are genocidal.

For years, the Muslim minority group has reported the Chinese government’s control over the community by using overarching surveillance techniques, re-education detention camps, and arbitrary arrests. Many Uighurs have called on the international community for help, saying that their rights are severely under threat.