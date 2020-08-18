Moroccan Red Crescent Hosts COVID-19 Awareness Campaign in Tangier

The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the dangerous spread of the virus in Tangier and what preventive measures can slow it down.

Rabat – The Moroccan Red Crescent and local authorities in Tangier held a campaign on Monday to raise awareness about the dangers of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 campaign took place in Tangier’s Mers El Kheir-Hay Hassani district in cooperation with local authorities and civil society associations, according to Morocco’s state media.

The awareness campaign allowed officials “to make citizens aware of the need to wear the mask and the importance of limiting travel,” Asmae El Jebrouni, a member of the Moroccan Red Crescent, said in a statement to the press.

The Moroccan Red Crescent distributed protective masks to residents and instructed them on proper usage. Facilitators reminded residents of the preventive measures put in place by the competent authorities to combat the spread of the virus: Regular hand washing, properly wearing protective masks, and respecting social distancing.

The COVID-19 campaign also reminded Tangier’s residents to avoid gatherings in the streets and neighborhoods in order to ensure the city’s public safety and health.

“We rely on the involvement of citizens, through respect for preventative measures, to participate in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” El Jebrouni said.

During the campaign, Ali El Uastani, honorary president of the Citizens’ Association for Development, stressed the importance of raising awareness about proper mask usage. Wearing face masks in public is mandatory in Morocco.

“The presence of asymptomatic cases calls for more vigilance given the danger they pose to other citizens,” El Uastani added.

COVID-19 cases have surged in Tangier in recent weeks. As of August 17, the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region reported 19.59% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, despite the strict measures in place to control the spread of the virus.