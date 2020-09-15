Libyan High Council of State Thanks Morocco for Bouznika Dialogue

When Khalid Al Mishri traveled to Rabat in July, he expressed his willingness to return to Morocco to engage in talks with the rival Libyan party.

Rabat – The President of Libya’s High Council of State, Khalid Al Mishri, thanked Morocco on Tuesday for its efforts to ensure the success of the Libyan dialogue in Bouznika from September 6-10.

Last week, Morocco hosted delegations from Libya’s political rivals — the High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament — for dialogue in Bouznika. The discussions aimed to preserve the August 20 ceasefire and help the two parties take the first steps towards a resolution to the crisis.

After the talks concluded on September 10, the High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament issued a joint statement describing the success of the dialogue and thanking Morocco and King Mohammed VI for the initiative. They stressed that Morocco’s assistance will help them overcome the crisis and work towards meeting the Libyan people’s hopes for a peaceful, secure, and stable democracy.

Al Mishri reiterated his party’s gratitude on Tuesday, according to Morocco’s state media.

“We can only express our thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco, King, government and people, for the efforts made to ensure the success of these meetings,” he said during a statement on the new developments in the inter-Libyan political dialogue.

Al Mishri stressed that the Libyan dialogue in Morocco did not aim to favor the ideals of one party over the other. “It was rather a question of defining an appropriate framework to implement Article 15 of the Libyan political agreement, which concerns positions of sovereignty, and to adopt this framework through two institutions: The House of Representatives and the High Council of State,” he explained.

The High Council of State’s president condemned fake news surrounding the details of the discussions, saying “these rumors are an attempt to hinder dialogue and that those who stand in the way of dialogue are the only beneficiaries of the current situation and the persistence of the suffering of the citizen.”

Al Mishri traveled to Rabat in July, prior to the Bouznika dialogue, and expressed his willingness to return to Morocco to engage in talks with the rival Libyan party.

Comprehensive agreement

In their joint statement on September 10, the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Trobuk said they reached a comprehensive agreement on the criteria, mechanisms, and objectives for “assuming positions of sovereignty.”

The Libyan parties vowed to continue the dialogue that began in Morocco and meet during the last week of September to finalize the sovereignty agreement.

The High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk called on the United Nations and the international community to support Morocco’s efforts to facilitate a comprehensive political settlement in Libya.

The High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk met in Morocco with the aim of overcoming their differences. The parties said they aware of the “serious repercussions” of Libya’s political and institutional division and acknowledged that the internal rivalry has created poor living conditions for the people of Libya and weakened Libyans’ confidence in the country’s legislative, executive, and monitoring institutions.

The success of the Libyan dialogue in Morocco has given Libya, the Maghreb, and the international community hope that a resolution to the crisis is on the horizon.