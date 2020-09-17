Morocco Arrests 186 Irregular Migrants in Mediterranean, Atlantic

Another coast guard patrol seized one tonne of cannabis resin in the Mediterranean.

Rabat – The coast guard of Morocco’s Royal Navy arrested 186 would-be irregular migrants on board makeshift boats in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic on the night of September 15-16.

A military source told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that the immigrants were mostly sub-Saharans.

Royal Navy members transported the migrants “safe and sound” to various ports across Morocco after they received the necessary care.

Other coast guard personnel intercepted a sailboat, two jet skis, and a speedboat in the Mediterranean used in drug trafficking.

The operation led authorities to arrest drug traffickers, including three Spanish citizens and two Moroccans.

During the operation, the coast guard seized one tonne of cannabis resin.

The Royal Navy handed the drugs to the Royal Gendarmerie for legal proceedings.

Security units, including Royal Gendarmerie and Royal Navy members, regularly collaborate to combat drug and human trafficking.

The country’s security services personnel out similar operations throughout the year. One of the Royal Navy’s recent operations, in July, enabled its personnel to abort another drug trafficking operation in the Mediterranean.

During the operation, security services arrested one suspect and seized a drug cargo consisting of 22 plastic cans and 14 bags loaded with cannabis.

In 2019, Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) issued a report showing that its personnel seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 127 tonnes compared to 2018.