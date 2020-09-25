France Arrests Suspect After Knife Attacks Near Charlie Hebdo’s Old Office

Rabat – France is on alert after one suspect stabbed at least two near the former Charlie Hebdo office.

Police have surrounded the area after an attacker stabbed two victims.

Several international news outlets said the stabber attacked four. Quoting French police, the Guardian said only a few were injured.

The two victims sustained serious injuries. According to French security services, however, the injuries are not life-threatening.

The victims include a man and a woman who work at Premieres Lignes, a TV production company.

BBC quoted one worker at the company: “Two colleagues were smoking a cigarette outside the building, in the street. I heard shouting. I went to the window and saw one of my colleagues, covered in blood, being chased by a man with a machete in the street.”

The company’s office is located near the building of the former Charlie Hebdo office, the site of the 2015 terrorist attack that targeted the satirical magazine.

French police arrested one suspect, but the motive of the attack is still unclear.

Police initially thought the attack was carried out by two people, before announcing the only one person carried out the stabbings.

Security services arrested a man wearing “bloodstained clothing and carrying a large knife,” The Guardian reported.

Police also seized a suspicious package in the area. Security guards examined the package but found no explosive device.

The attack comes weeks after the start of the trial of suspects involved in the 2015 Charlie Hebdo incident.

The office of the French satirical weekly magazine, however, was relocated from its former address since the 2015 attack that killed 12, including several of the magazine’s editorial staff.

During the trial, Charlie Hebdo stirred controversy by re-publishing offensive caricatures of prophet Muhammad.