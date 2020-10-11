Morocco Confirms 2,563 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 152,404

Morocco’s three southernmost regions each recorded fewer than 50 cases and no deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 2,563 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Since March 2, the country has confirmed a total of 152,404 cases.

There are currently 22,392 active cases of COVID-19 in Morocco, an incidence rate of 61.7 per 100,000 people.

Of Morocco’s active cases, 461 are in critical condition.

The health ministry also reported 33 new deaths and 2,553 recoveries.

Total deaths stand at 2,605, while recoveries have reached 127,407.

Morocco’s COVID-19 fatality rate is 1.71% while the recovery rate is 83.6%.

In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories produced 21,155 negative tests for COVID-19. In total, more than 2.7 million people in Morocco have tested negative for the virus.

Morocco’s COVID-19 case distribution

The overwhelming majority of Morocco’s new COVID-19 cases on Sunday emerged in the Casablanca-Settat region. The region confirmed 1,173 cases, of which 857 appeared in Casablanca. The city also registered all 13 of the region’s deaths.

In Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, laboratories detected 259 new cases, spread primarily throughout Sale (77), Rabat (53), Khemisset (49), Shkirat-Temara (38), and Kenitra (32). The remaining cases are in Sidi Kacem (6) and Sidi Slimane (4). The region confirmed two deaths, one in Kenitra and one in Sidi Slimane.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 217 new cases and three deaths. The majority of cases are in Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane (127) and Inezgane-Ait Melloul (75). Two deaths occurred in Taroudant. The remaining death was in Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane.

The Oriental region recorded 199 new cases and one death. The majority of the cases are in Oujda-Angad (110), while the death occurred in Nador.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 182 new cases and two deaths, in Azilal and Beni Mellal.

The Draa-Tafilalet region registered 121 cases and three deaths. Errachidia recorded 73 of the cases and two deaths. The remaining death is in Zagora.

Marrakech-Safi appears to be getting its COVID-19 outbreak under control in time for the arrival of foreign tourists. The region recorded 116 new cases — 79 in Marrakech — and two deaths, one in Marrakech and one in El Kella des Sraghna.

The COVID-19 outreak in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima also appears to be slowing down. Once the second-hardest hit in Morocco, the region reported 107 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours—but three deaths.

Fez-Meknes, another former hotspot, reported only 59 cases on Sunday, but four deaths.

Southern Morocco continues to report the fewest COVID-19 cases in the country. The Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab region registered 50 cases, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (49), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (31). None of the three southern regions recorded any new deaths on Sunday.