Gabon, 4 Others Declare Support for Morocco’s Intervention in Guerguerat

Five new countries in Africa and the Middle East have joined the growing list of states to voice support for Morocco’s actions against Polisario’s blockade in the buffer zone.

Rabat – Gabon, as well as Djibouti, Comoros, the Central African Republic, and Yemen, each expressed on Sunday support for Morocco’s intervention against Polisario’s provocations in Guerguerat, a town near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

The countries joined a growing list of international supporters who welcomed the Moroccan intervention to restore peace in the region after Polisario’s blockade in Guerguerat.

Since October 21, Polisario’s militias and supporters disrupted commercial and civil traffic at the Guerguerat border crossing that links Morocco and Mauritania, causing concerns among the international community.

On Friday, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces deployed its personnel in the region for a non-offensive security operation “without bellicose intent.”

Polisario, however, announced escalation, declaring on Saturday that it would no longer respect the 1991 UN-mandated ceasefire agreement with Morocco.

Gabon expressed its deep concern with Polisario’s illegal operations in the buffer zone. The coastal Central African country renewed its support for Morocco’s security intervention in the region to ensure the flow of goods and the movement of civilians across the border.

“Acts of provocation by the Polisario, sources of tension, constitute flagrant violations of the relevant agreements and resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, severely hamper civil and commercial circulation and weaken the signed ceasefire,” Gabon has said.

Djibouti also condemned Polisario’s maneuvers, asserting that the country is against any practice that would threaten movement across the vital passage for trade between Morocco and the rest of Africa.

Djibouti also renewed its firm position of principle in favor of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Morocco, emphasizing full support for the North African country’s efforts to find a political solution to end the Western Sahara conflict.

Comoros and the Central African Republic shared the same concerns regarding Polisario’s maneuvers, supporting Morocco’s intervention.

Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its favor for Morocco’s measures to restore the normal flow of goods in the region.

The Yemeni government expressed support for the ongoing efforts of Morocco and the UN to find a mutually acceptable solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

In the Middle East, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan also expressed support for Morocco’s position in Western Sahara and its decision to intervene to end the escalation in the region.