As cases continue to rise, Morocco is preparing for a large-scale vaccination campaign.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,559 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 311,554.

Morocco also reported another 4,641 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 257,992. The national recovery rate is 82.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 77 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,090. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 48,472 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.

Morocco counts 1,048 patients with severe symptoms, including 141 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 91 are under intubation, while 403 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 38%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,931 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,421,980 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,749 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 25 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 864 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded eight additional deaths.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities.

The Oriental region confirmed 390 new cases and 10 more deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 360 new cases and seven new deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 244 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional fatalities.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 141 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 121 additional COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

With zero new cases, the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed one COVID-19-related death in the last 24 hours.

The regions of Beni Mellal-Khenifra (76 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (23) did not report any COVID-19-related deaths today.