UAE’s Unwavering Support for Morocco on Western Sahara Angers Algeria

The position of some Palestinians regarding the conflict is also a source of concern for Algeria, which continues to spare no efforts to challenge Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Spread the love

Rabat – The UAE’s support for Morocco’s position on the Western Sahara dispute continues to cause frustration for Algeria, in addition to Polisario and its supporters.

In a lengthy interview with Echorouk Online, a high-level Algerian official expressed hostile remarks against the UAE for its unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The interviewee said the UAE is dissatisfied with the Gulf country’s positions and its involvement in “provoking Algeria recently.”

For the Algerian source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the UAE provoked Algeria due to its historical support for Morocco’s position over Western Sahara.

The statement contradicts what Algeria continues to claim regarding foreign intervention in domestic affairs.

The Algerian anger is the result of the UAE decision’s to strengthen its position in favor of Morocco through the opening earlier this month of its diplomatic representation in Laayoune.

The Algerian government is etain that the UAE’s decision is historic and could lead to similar moves from countries in the Middle East in support of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Read also: UAE: Opening of Consulate in Laayoune Reflects Solid Ties With Morocco

The UAE is not the only country in the region who made this decision, but also Jordan.

On Thursday, King Mohammed VI and King Abdulah II of Jordan spoke on the phone on several developments. In the phone call, the Jordanian monarch informed King Mohammed VI of his country’s intention to open a consulate in Laayoune.

Until now, 16 countries have opened consulates general in Morocco’s southern cities of Dakhla and Laayoune, collectively.

Algeria has followed every opening with a statement, challenging Morocco and its territorial integrity and calling on the UN to intervene.

The United Nations, however, has never issued a statement regarding the openings despite desperate calls from Polisario and Algeria.

The Algerian source also intervened in the UAE’s decision to normalize ties with Israel, decrying the Gulf country for challenging its interest in favor of the Zionist entity.

The source said the decision to open the consulate will impact relations between the two countries, also evoking Palestine’s position in the dossier.

“Our source confirmed that Algeria is greatly distubed by the manipulation of some Palestinians and their unacceptable maneuvers,” Echorouk Online said.

The source described Palestine’s position over the conflict as “double rhetoric,” which became a source of anger for the Algerian government.

“The Ramallah authority is biased in fraudulent ways in favor of Morocco in its conflict with [Polisario],” the source said.

The source also claimed Morocco has stood against the Palestinian cause, despite Rabat’s efforts to defend the legitimate rights of Palestinians and the status of Jerusalem.

Read also: US Officials Rebuts Rumors of Morocco Normalizing Israel Ties for US Support on Western Sahara

The claims against Palestine contradict the recent remarks Palestinian Ambassador to Algeria Amine Ramzi Makboul made during an interview with El Wassat.

Makboul angered Moroccans after expressing support for Polisario’s referendum claims.

He claimed that it is necessary to hold a referendum to “know what the Sahrawi people want.”

The controversial statement contradicts a recent statement of the Palestinian Embassy in Rabat, which expressed support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Amid controversy and contradictory statements, on November 16 the foreign ministry of Palestine said that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of the brotherly Arab countries.

The Palestinian Embassy in Algiers issued a statement different than that of the Algerian ambassador, saying that Makboul “has never disregarded the declarations of the Palestinian Embassy in Morocco.”