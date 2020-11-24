Bulgaria Welcomes Morocco’s Peaceful Action in Guerguerat

Spread the love

Bulgaria has expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s action to restore commercial and civil traffic in Guerguerat.

Morocco’s state media quoted the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, emphasizing that Sofia is aware of the importance of re-establishing civil and commercial traffic in the region.

Bulgaria also supports the stability of the region for the security of the European Union.

The country also reiterated support for the UN-led political process to find a peaceful, realistic, mutually-acceptable, and pragmatic solution to end the regional dispute over Western Sahara.

Bulgaria is among the rapidly-growing list of countries that have expressed support for Morocco’s action in Guerguerat.

Morocco sent Royal Armed Forces troops to Guerguerat to secure commercial and civil traffic on November 13 after Polisario’s provocations.

Polisario sent women, men, and children to participate in illegal protests in the region.

The protests blocked the traffic of goods and civilians for three weeks, which sparked frustration among the UN and countries directly affected by Polisario’s maneuvers.

Morocco’s action earned applauds from the international community.

Many African countries supported Morocco’s action, including The Gambia, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, and Djibouti, among others.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan were some of the countries who lauded Morocco’s operation.

Countries from the Americas and Caribbean also expressed support for Morocco’s action, including Paraguay, Guatemala, and Colombia, among others.

Morocco’s government reassured that its action in Guerguerat was peaceful. The Polisario Front, however, condemned the operation and announced the end of the ceasefire agreement that was in place since 1991.

Morocco condemned Polisario’s provocations, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying that such maneuvers disqualify the separatist group from participating in roundtable talks to find a political solution for the conflict.

King Mohammed VI also condemned Polisario’s maneuvers, informing the UN that Morocco remains determined to continue to secure the region.