Morocco Celebrates Successful Start to Agricultural Export Campaign

The exports of tomatoes, clementines, peppers, and raspberries have all increased compared to the previous agricultural season.

Rabat – The Ministry of Agriculture in Morocco sees a promising 2020-2021 export campaign for agricultural products despite the COVID-19 crisis and persistent drought.

The ministry said on Wednesday that Morocco’s agricultural exports recorded a strong performance at the start of the campaign.

Clementine exports recorded significant growth during the 2020-2021 campaign, reaching a volume of around 106,600 tonnes from September 1 to November 22.

The number represents an increase of 60% compared to the same period of the previous campaign.

The ministry said the campaign enjoys a favorable commercial situation in international markets for citrus fruits and particularly clementines.

The ministry also noticed a positive trend for market garden products, of which Morocco’s exports reached a volume of around 214,500 tonnes during the 2020-2021 campaign as of November 22.

The number represents a growth of 15% compared to the previous campaign.

For tomato exports, the ministry recorded an increase of 3% to reach a volume of 117,400 tonnes.

Peppers and chili pepper exports also had a strong performance with a volume of 19,400 tonnes, representing an increase of 27% compared to the 2019-2020 campaign.

Exports of raspberries reached a volume of 6,500 tonnes, recording a growth of 17%.

The indicators show a positive start to Morocco’s agricultural export campaign compared to the previous season, which experienced setbacks due to drought and the COVID-19 crisis.

In September, the ministry announced that Morocco’s final production of the three main cereals for the 2019-2020 season was an estimated 32 million quintals.

The number represents a decrease of 39% compared to the previous season.

However, the last agricultural season was an overall average year for production, with 52 million quintals.

Delayed rainfall during the months of April and May was beneficial for grains in certain mountainous areas of Morocco.

Due to decreased cereals production, Morocco turned to importing cereal products.

In August, Morocco’s National Ports Agency (ANP) announced that the country’s imports of cereals reached 5.9 million tonnes during the first seven months of 2020.