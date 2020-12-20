New COVID-19 Strain: More EU States Suspend Flights With UK

The new variant of the virus spreads rapidly.

More EU states decided today to suspend flights with the UK after a new strain of COVID-19 appeared in Britain.

In addition to Belgium and the Netherlands, Austria and Italy also announced their decisions to halt flights with the UK due to the outbreak of the new COVID-19 strain.

BFMTV quoted sources, saying that France is also planning to ban flights from the UK to avoid the spread of the new strain of the virus.

The situation in the UK sparked fear and frustration while the country recorded an additional 35,928 new cases over the last 24 hours.

British officials acknowledged that the new strain of the pandemic is out of control, the BBC reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reassured his citizens and the world that the new strain of COVID-19 is not more deadly but said it is more infectious. Boris Johnson announced the new strain of COVID-19 is 70% more transmissible.

The British official, however, vowed that the anti-COVID-19 vaccine is still effective.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization said that it is in “close contact” with British authorities to discuss the new strain, which is labeled as “Variant VUI-202012/01 “.

To date, the new strain of the virus was also detected in the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia, the BBC reported.

COVID-19 killed over 1.69 million since its outbreak late 2019.

The world recorded 76.4 million COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. Recoveries reached 43.1 million.

Morocco, situated 14 kilometers from Spain, is also among the countries that continue to record thousands of cases per day.

To date, the number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco reached 417,125 with a total COVID-19-related death toll of 6,957.

The number of recoveries stands at 378,154 in Morocco.