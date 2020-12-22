US-Israel Delegation Visits Tombs of Morocco’s King Hassan II, Sultan Mohammed V

Spread the love

Rabat – A high-level US-Israeli delegation started their official trip to Morocco by visiting the Mohammed V Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late sovereigns King Hassan II and King Mohammed V.

Photos that Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Ministry published show US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner and Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat signing the Mohammed V Mausoleum guest book.

The flight carrying the US-Israel delegation landed in Morocco during the early afternoon today. Observers expect the delegation to meet with Moroccan officials to sign cooperation agreements in different fields, including technology and agriculture.

The chartered flight is the first of its kind from Israel to Morocco.

It remains to be seen whether King Mohammed VI will receive the delegation in his palace in Rabat.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is certain that King Mohammed VI will meet with Kushner and the Israeli security adviser.

Prior to the US-Israel delegation’s visit, Netanyahu told Kushner to convey his “warmest regards” as well as the regards of the entire Israeli people to Morocco’s King for the “brave and important decision” he made.

King Mohammed VI announced Morocco’s decision to establish relations with Israel on December 10.

The King also said that Israel and Morocco will work to open their liaison offices, which were operational until 2002.

The Moroccan decision will also allow direct flights between Israel and Morocco, and will enable both countries to cooperate in different fields, including technology, aeronautics, and agriculture, among others.

The visit is part of the US-led initiative to ensure peace in the Middle East and the region at large.

The Israel-Morocco deal prompted concerns from activists defending the Palestinian cause.

Morocco’s King, however, assured Palestinians and Moroccan activists that the country’s position towards Palestine remains unchanged.

He emphasized that no measures will lead Morocco to abandon its principled psition regarding the Palestinian cause.

Morocco’s government argued that the decision to establish ties with Israel will enable the country to play a full role in defending peace in the region.