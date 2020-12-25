Moroccan FM: Joint Declaration with US, Israel Support ‘National Constants’ on Regional Conflicts

The minister is also full of praise regarding the cooperation Israel and Morocco signed to boost cooperation in different fields.

Rabat – Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita believes that the joint declaration Morocco recently signed with Israel and the US constitutes a considerable support for the “national constants” on Western Sahara and the Palestinian cause.

The declaration reflects the commitment of Morocco, Israel, and the US to fully respect the provisions of the agreements, the spokesperson of the Moroccan government, Saaid Amzazi, quoted Bourita as saying.

US Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat co-led the Israeli-American delegation that visited Rabat on Tuesday to sign the declaration.

The declaration includes a set of provisions, mainly including the final decision to officialize the Israel-Morocco agreement to establish full diplomatic relations and contacts.

King Mohammed VI chaired the signing of the Joint Declaration between Kushner, Ben Shabbat and Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani.

Bourita said the Royal Audience granted to the American-Israeli delegation was the first consecration of the phone conversation between King Mohammed VI and US President Donald Trump on December 10.

During the phone call, Trump informed the King of the US’ decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The call also included vows from the two leaders to boost cooperation between their two countries.

Bourita also recalled the letter the Moroccan monarch sent to Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas to reitrate Morocco’s firm “constant” and “principle” commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Responding to critics of the Morocco-US-Israel agreement , Bourita has notably said that Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel will allow the North African country to “play a full role” in ensuring regional peace and more effectively advocating for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Bourita has also stressed the importance of the agreements with the US and Israel, arguing it will strengthen Morocco’s relations with the two parties in several areas, including civil aviation, innovation, water resources, finance, and investment.

On December 22, The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Morocco’s government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment.

Under the MoU, the DFC is set to finance investments in Morocco worth at least $3 billion over the next four years.

The US also plans to open a Prosper Africa office in Morocco, with an eye on promoting trade between the US and Africa.