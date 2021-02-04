Morocco Develops Legislative Platform to Address Child Abuse

The ministry of justice vowed to ensure more digitalized services to speed up legal proceedings of rape and harassment cases.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Justice Mohamed Ben Abdelkader has said that a total of 6,172 children were the victims of different child abuse crimes and offenses in 2019.

His remark came in his official response to written questions from different parliamentary groups on child abuse this week.

Commenting on the increase of child abuse in Morocco in the form of rape and harassment, the justice miniser said that his department created a multisectoral commision to address the common challenges.

He said the commission developed a legislative platform relating to children. Ben Abdelkader described the initiative as the first of its kind to establish a code of the rights of the child in accordance with a preventive approach seeking to protect children.

The approach is in line with the commitments of the National Charter of the Rights of Child, he added. Morocco signed the initiative in November 2019 in Marrakech at the initiative of Princess Lalla Meryem, who is also the president of the National Observatory of the Rights of the Child.

Parliamentary groups also asked the minister about the slow pace of legal proceedings to address harassment cases against children.

In response, Ben Abdelkader said that the preliminary draft of the Code of Civil Procedure includes provisions seeking to streamline deadlines and speed up the processing of the cases.

He also vowed that Morocco is digitalizating its justice administrations, announcing the establishment of an online platform for remote legal actions.

The minister added that several legal texts have undergone review to speed up legal proceedings and ruling on cases within a reasonable time.

Recently, a set of child abuse incidents, notably including sexual harassment and rape against children, have sparked outrage in Morocco.

One of the latest incidents took place in September last year.

A 24-year-old man kidnapped, raped, and killed an 11-year-old boy.

Morocco’s Court of Appeal in Tangier sentenced the man to the death penalty on January 13.