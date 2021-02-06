‘Do Not Travel to Algeria’ US Warns of Terrorism, Kidnapping

Spread the love

The US Department of State has raised its travel advisory for Algeria to level four, representing the highest risk for American travelers.

The new designation, effective since February 1, cites terrorism and kidnapping as the main threats for US citizens in Algeria.

Algeria is now one of only 33 countries around the world where the US Department of State strongly advises to avoid travel.

Some other countries with level four threats are Iraq, Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Venezuela, Yemen, Syria, North Korea, and Libya.

The US Department of State recommends that US citizens avoid areas near the eastern and southern borders of Algeria, as well as areas in the Sahara Desert.

“Avoid travel to rural areas within 50 km (31 miles) of the border with Tunisia and within 250 km (155 miles) of the borders with Libya, Niger, Mali, and Mauritania due to terrorist and criminal activities, including kidnapping,” the travel advisory said.

“Do not travel overland in the Sahara Desert due to terrorist and criminal activity, including kidnapping,” it added.

Algeria was among five countries that witnessed their threat level raise from three to four at the start of February. The other states were the Turks and Caicos Islands, Namibia, Botswana, and Bolivia.

The update came only a few weeks after three Algerian army men and six terrorists were killed during an extensive firefight in the region of Tipaza, only one hour away from the capital Algiers.

In 2020, several firefights between the Algerian military and terrorist groups took place in various regions across the country, notably near the eastern borders with Tunisia and Libya, and near the southern borders with Niger and Mali.