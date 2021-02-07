Morocco Announces 4.1 % Decrease in Electricity Production in 2020

The office records a 4.2% increase in residential consumption at the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown

Rabat – Morocco’s Directorate of External Treasury and Finance said that the country’s electricity production decreased by 4.1% at the end of 2020.

In 2019, Morocco’s electricity production stood at 17.2%, showing a significant change in just one year.

The directorate said that the change is mainly due to a decrease in the production of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) by 13.8% and lesser extent to a decrease in the production of renewable energies by 6.6%.

The decrease is also due to a 0.9% drop in private production (-0.9%).

The office also recorded a remarkable decrease of 125% regarding the outcome of electric energy exchanges with Algeria and Spain, including a 57% decrease in exports and 62.8% increase in imports.

According to the statement, Morocco’s net energy production decreased by 1.2% in 2020, against a 4% increase in 2019.

Electricity energy decreased by 1.5% after a -5.4% drop in the consumption of a very high pressure electricity.

The office also attributed the drop to the decline in consumption of electricity distributed to agencies ( -4.8%), as well as the consumption of medium pressure electricity (0.4%).

Due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown Morocco introduced in mid-March 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19, the country saw an increase in residential energy consumption by 4.2% at the end of 2020.

Thousands of workers were working remotely due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The outcome from the treasury department followed a similar projection from Morocco’s Directorate of Financial Studies and Forecasts (DFPF).

In January, the DFPF said Morocco’s eney production declined by 4.2% at the end of November 2020 after an increase of 18.4% in 2019.

Meanwhile, the country’s volume of energy import increased by 47.3% at the end of November 2020 after a decrease of 86.3% a year earlier.

The projection also concluded that Morocco’s electric consumption increased by 0.5% in the first two months of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Despite the challenges, mainly resulting from the pandemic, Morocco has pledged to continue strengthening its position as a leader in renewable energy.

The Moroccan government seeks to become a self-sufficient producer of electric energy thanks to its renewable energy assets.

According to the DFPF report, Morocco has the potential to produce 96% of its electricity using renewable energy by 2050.

Morocco’s energy consumption is expected to triple by 2050.