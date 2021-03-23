EU Official: Morocco Is Reliable, Stable Partner in Mediterranean Region

Morocco remains the only “stable” and “reliable” partner of the EU in the southern Mediterranean region, said the president of the DMAG.

Rabat – Morocco remains the only “stable” and “reliable” partner of the European Union (EU) in the South Mediterranean region, underlined Andrea Cozzolino, president of the Delegation for relations with the Maghreb countries for the European Parliament.

Cozzolino’s statement came during a videoconference held this Tuesday, convening members of the European Parliament regarding the “human rights” dimension of the EU’s renewed partnership with its southern neighbors.

The videoconference is one of many initiatives put in place by the two long-term partners.

As a member of the Union for the Mediterranean, Morocco has been an exceptional partner to the European Union throughout the years. Tuesday’s exchange, in particular, comes after the announcement made last February by the European Commission, regarding plans for the renewal of the partnership through a New Agenda for the Mediterranean.

Cozzolino also emphasized Morocco’s recent performance in regards to “its ability to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic.”

The Italian MEP is not the first to applaud Morocco’s accomplishments in its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. International media has reported about Morocco’s efficient vaccination campaign and its quick uptake.

As of this date, 95% of vaccinated Africans are Moroccan. The country’s decade-long effort in building diplomatic relationships has manifested in many ways as of late, such as access to vaccines. Morocco’s successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign has received international praise.

In relation to the European Union, Morocco benefits from the EUTF Africa, a €10 million regional emergency response program to the pandemic in North Africa.

The Italian MEP, also a member of the Human Rights Sub-Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, noted that Morocco has shown the example with “its vaccination campaign, its growth plan, and interesting economic development that we (EUP) are following with the greatest attention.”

The exchange also focused on highlighting Morocco and the EU’s stance on human rights issues, specifically in regards to immigration.

As the closest African territory to Europe, Morocco’s key role in protecting its borders and its neighbors was elaborated on during the call. Driss el-Yazami’s intervention on this matter brought up a relevant point to the discussion, stating that human rights should not be restricted to, and clouded by migration issues and that they should range far beyond that, into the social and economic spheres of Moroccan society.