Moroccan Philanthropists Abroad Secures Jet for Girl with Brain Tumor

Rabat – A Moroccan girl suffering from cancer was transported to Germany by private jet to undergo a medical operation after philanthropists covered the operation and travel costs.

Accompanied by her parents, Maroua left Nador’s Elaroui Airport for Spain on Saturday morning. Due to her critical health condition, the layover allowed her to rest before continuing to Germany.

Moroccan philanthropists residing abroad have collected a sum of MAD 970,000 to enable the suffering girl to undergo a life-saving operation to remove a brain tumor while also for the rental of the private jet.

According to Moroccan state-owned TV broadcaster, 2m, the girl’s father launched a fundraising campaign after he discovered the severity of his daughter’s illness following a medical consultation at the ophthalmologist.

The eye doctor recommended precise examinations, which showed that the child had a malignant tumor in the brain.

The same source reported that the philanthropists, mainly residing in Germany, reacted to the fundraising campaign after rumors surfaced of an alleged engagement of political actors that provided the parents with a sum of MAD 500,000.

The father refuted the rumors and confirmed that he received an amount of €95,000 (MAD 970,000).