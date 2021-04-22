Morocco to Speak on Adaptation, Resilience at Climate Leadership Summit

The Climate Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. promotes discussion on the global challenge before the UN’s Climate Change Conference in late 2021.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Energy, Environment, and Mines Aziz Rabbah will present Morocco’s model on climate adaptation and resilience at the Climate Leadership Summit on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The summit will feature foreign leaders from 40 countries and “will underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action.” Key topics will surround “galvanizing efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions” and “discussing opportunities to strengthen capacity to protect lives and livelihoods from the impacts of climate change,” states the summit’s official announcement.

It will serve as a precursor to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

After taking office in early 2021, President Joe Biden returned the US to the Paris Climate Agreement, which has 189 members.

Morocco’s presence at the summit is noteworthy as Rabbah will present Morocco’s “cutting-edge approaches to strengthening resilience in the face of climate change and climate variability.” The minister will speak in the presence of his counterparts from a multitude of countries including Ireland, Qatar, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

Head of the Energy Efficiency Department at the Green Energy Park in Ben Guerir Samir Idriss Keltoumi commented on the Moroccan position towards climate change by stating, “As the reality of our climate crisis is becoming more tangible, we need to work together to preserve our environment, reduce the global greenhouse gas emissions and, ultimately, restore a sustainable existence on earth.”

In December 2020, Morocco inaugurated the Committee for Climate Change and Biological Diversity, which Energy Minister Rabbah leads. Its conception is “expected to play an important role as a platform for exchange, consultation and monitoring of the implementation of our policy in these areas [climate change and biological diversity],” said the minister.

Morocco placed 7th out of 57 in the Climate Change Performance Index 2021 report that several NGOs, such as Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute, and the Climate Action Network, released in December 2020.

US former Secretary of State John Kerry recently named Morocco a “tremendous partner in the global fight on climate change” and spoke highly on the promising future of cooperation between the two countries regarding climate change and a green future.

Since the implementation of Morocco’s Green Plan in 2008, the country has participated in numerous international discussions similar to the climate leadership summit.

Additionally, Morocco remains committed to its promise of being 52% sustainable energy reliant by 2030. Currently, Morocco’s renewable energy relies on four solar power plants, including the groundbreaking Noor Solar Power Plant, and 11 wind plants.

Morocco hosted the UN’s 2016 COP22 in Marrakech under the theme “bringing the future into the present,” and also celebrated the unveiling of the Noor Solar Power Plant outside Ouarzazate. Noor is the world’s largest concentrated solar power (CSP) plant.

The kingdom will attend the COP26 conference in November 2021 alongside the other international members of the Paris Agreement.