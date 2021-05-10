Eid Al-Fitr, Morocco Sets Conditions for Travel From, To Fez

People seeking to travel to or from Fez need a special movement permit, a vaccination certificate, or a negative PCR test.

Rabat – With Eid Al-Fitr holidays around the corner, Morocco set on Monday a series of measures conditioning travel from and to Fez.

Local authorities said that travel to and from the city will be restricted from May 11-16 as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens who need to travel to Fez will have to obtain a special movement permission stamped by local authorities, a vaccination certificate downloadable from liqahcorona.ma, or a negative PCR test.

The decision follows recommendations resulting from the meeting of local authorities at the headquarters of the Wilaya (governorates) of the Fez-Meknes region.

The decision is in line with the precautionary measures against COVID-19 and in accordance with the Moroccan government’s extension of the state of emergency until June 10.

The news comes amid a school break started on Monday.

Moroccans who live far from their families usually travel during holidays to spend Eid celebrations with their loved ones.

Morocco is set to celebrate Eid on Thursday, May 13, according to astronomical calculations.

The Islamic Affairs Ministry is set to announce when experts will sight the crescent moon for Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

Despite Morocco’s ongoing vaccination campaign, authorities remain cautious as the North African country still registers many COVID-19 cases daily.

The country’s number of COVID-19 cases reached 513,922, including 501,146 recoveries, and 9,077 deaths.