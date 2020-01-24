King Mohammed VI Congratulates New CGEM President

The new CGEM president, Chakib Alj, is set to replace Salaheddine Mezouar, who resigned in October 2019 after making controversial statements about Algeria’s protest movement.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has sent a letter of congratulations to Chakib Alj on becoming the new president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

In his message, the King praised Alj for gaining the trust of the members of the important economic institution.

The Monarch also shared his best wishes for the new president and his organization to succeed in their efforts of promoting Moroccan businesses in several sectors, and in making them a lever of economic and social development in the country.

The King thanked CGEM for being an engaged national actor working to develop new trade relations and strategic partnerships between Morocco and other countries.

CGEM elected Alj during an elective general assembly on Wednesday, January 22. Alj received 4,122 votes (96.18%) to beat his only rival Mehdi Tazi. Tazi became vice president of the CGEM.

The confederation, created in 1947, is the official representative of the private sector to public institutions. It has more than 90,000 members and affiliates and aims to ensure the economic environment is favorable for business development.

The new president has been a member of the CGEM for six years. He also serves as the president of the interprofessional federation of cereal activities and is active in several domains and agro-industries, including animal feed.

The 54-year-old entrepreneur is also active in the plastic industry, hotels, and real estate.