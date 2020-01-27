Algeria Boycotts FUTSAL, Challenges Morocco’s Sovereignty in Western Sahara

Algeria is now the second African country to condemn Morocco’s decision to organize the international competition in Laayoune.

Rabat – The Algerian government continues to speak out against Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Following statements protesting the opening of general consulates by African states in Moroccan southern region of Western Sahara, Algeria has now moved to condemn Morocco’s decision to host the Confederation of African Football (CAF) FUTSAL tournament 2020 in Laayoune.

The Algerian Football Federation addressed a hostile letter to the CAF President Ahmed Ahmed in which it denounced and opposed the Morocco’s decision to host the tournament in the Moroccan southern region city Laayoune, Western Sahara.

The competition is due to kick off on January 28 and will run until February 7.

Algerian representatives of international sports bodies called out CAF for allowing Morocco to host the tournament in Laayoune, Algerian state-owned news agency APS reported on January 26.

“We Algerian representatives in the various international sports bodies, strongly denounce the agreement issued by the African Football Confederation to the decision of the Royal Moroccan Federation regarding the organization of the CAN FUTSAL in Laayoune,” the Algerian statement said.

The Algerian representatives said they launched an urgent call to boycott this competition.

The move is in line with Algeria’s position against Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The Polisario Front, the body that runs the Tindouf camps in Algeria, expressed satisfaction with its backer’s decision to oppose Morocco’s plans to host the tournament in the region.

APS also quoted the “ambassador” of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in Algeria, Taleb Omar, who “welcomed” Algiers’ position against the organization of FUTSAL in Laayoune

Algeria is the main supporter of the Polisario Front, having backed the breakaway group’s claims of independence for many years.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune seizes every occasion to voice his country’s steadfast support for the Polisario Front and its claims of independence.

In addition to Algeria, South Africa also spoke out against Morocco’s decision to host the tournament in Laayoune.

Pretoria is among the countries that support independence for Western Sahara. The country chose to withdraw from the competition to show support for the Polisario Front.

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) has decided to withdraw from the FUTSAL tournament after Morocco insisted on hosting the tournament in Laayoune,” the federation announced in its Twitter on January 15.