Coronavirus: Royal Air Maroc Suspends Beijing-Casablanca Flights 

The state-owned carrier launched the non-stop flight between Casablanca and Beijing on January 16.

Rabat – Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has decided to temporarily suspend its flights between Casablanca and Beijing from Friday, January 31 to February 29.

The suspension is due to the “sharp drop” in bookings for flights between the two cities, the company announced today, January 30.

“Customers scheduled initially on this air route, beyond January 31, will be personally notified through information provided in their reservation files,” RAM stated.

New travel dates will be offered to the customers at no additional cost.

RAM invites its clients to use the following telephone numbers to ask for more information:

Morocco: 089000 0800

International Number: +212522489797

RAM inaugurated the first non-stop flight between Casablanca and Beijing on January 16. The flight inauguration came after China and Morocco agreed to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly in the tourism industry.

The coronavirus (2019-nCov) outbreak in Wuhan, however, is creating frustration and fear among travelers across the world.

So far, at least 170 people died in China with more than 7,000 cases confirmed.

Other countries, such as Germany, Australia, France, and the Philippines also confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency as it continues to spread outside of China.

“The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference today in Geneva, Switzerland.

The organization’s primary concern is that the coronavirus may spread to countries with weaker health care systems.

Ghebreyesus described the Wuhan coronavirus as an “unprecedented outbreak” that has been met with an “unprecedented response,” praising China’s “extraordinary measures” taken to prevent it from spreading.