French Economy Minister’s Visit to Morocco Confirms Strong Ties

The French official’s visit to Morocco comes only two weeks before French President Emmanuel Macron is set to land in Rabat for high-level meetings.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has met with the French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire to discuss how to enhance the partnership between the two countries.

Le Maire came on an official visit to Morocco on Friday, January 31.

During their talks, the two officials reaffirmed the quality of relations between Morocco and France and the willingness of the two countries to enhance their partnership in different areas, says a press release from the head of government’s department.

The meeting was also an occasion to discuss the outcome of the high-level Moroccan-French meeting in Paris in December 2019, added the statement.

Morocco and France will boost their cooperation, especially in infrastructure, environmental technology, and renewable energy, agreed the senior officials. The talks also tackled technological sectors, such as artificial intelligence, noted the document.

Morocco plays a pioneering role in supporting economic and social development in Africa, said the French minister, suggesting tripartite cooperation between Morocco, France, and African countries.

The cooperation would guarantee conditions of stability and economic take-off in the African continent.

Finally, El Othmani and Le Maire discussed ways to tackle development challenges and issues of common interest.

The visit comes only one month after the 14th high-level meeting between France and Morocco in Paris.

During the meeting, the two countries discussed ways to boost trade and cooperation and to make France “the biggest economic partner of Morocco,” announced the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in a press conference.

More than 900 subsidiaries of French companies currently operate in Morocco, generating nearly 120,000 jobs, noted the French PM.

The meeting concluded with the signing of nine bilateral cooperation agreements in different areas.

According to the UN Comtrade Database, Moroccan exports to France reached a value of €4.7 billion in 2018, while French imports to Morocco were worth more than €5.69 billion.

Friday’s visit also comes only two weeks before French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Rabat for an official visit on February 12.

Earlier this month, King Mohammed VI invited Macron to visit Morocco. During his two-day visit, Macron will conduct a series of meetings with the Moroccan monarch and several senior Moroccan officials.

The visit will be Macron’s third official trip to Morocco since his election in May 2017.